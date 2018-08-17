Skip to main content
Boosting productivity and preparing for the future of work in Germany

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/df877b3e-en
Authors
Naomitsu Yashiro, Stephanie Lehmann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Yashiro, N. and S. Lehmann (2018), “Boosting productivity and preparing for the future of work in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1502, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/df877b3e-en.
