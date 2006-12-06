Skip to main content
Boosting Innovation Performance in Brazil

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/357276015553
Authors
Carlos H. de Brito Cruz, Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Brito Cruz, C. and L. de Mello (2006), “Boosting Innovation Performance in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 532, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/357276015553.
