Boosting firm dynamism and performance in China

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/92d58508-en
Margit Molnar
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Molnar, M. (2017), “Boosting firm dynamism and performance in China”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1408, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/92d58508-en.
