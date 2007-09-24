Skip to main content
Boosting Austria's Innovation Performance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/081207562217
Authors
Willi Leibfritz, Jürgen Janger
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Leibfritz, W. and J. Janger (2007), “Boosting Austria's Innovation Performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 580, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/081207562217.
