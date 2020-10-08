Skip to main content
Boosting access to credit and ensuring financial inclusion for all in Costa Rica

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/86037778-en
Authors
Enes Sunel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sunel, E. (2020), “Boosting access to credit and ensuring financial inclusion for all in Costa Rica”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1623, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/86037778-en.
