The digital transformation forces a re-think of government policy as manufacturing business models increasingly transition from “bolts” to “bits”. The road to Industry 4.0 implies important and pervasive changes in business dynamics, firm growth and the nature of competition. This report presents a framework for measuring the digital transformation of manufacturing industries, and maps the impact of digital technologies across these several dimensions: firm productivity growth, business dynamism, industry concentration, firm mark-ups and mergers and acquisition activity. It suggests policies that governments can use to facilitate digital adoption and reap the benefits of the digital revolution in manufacturing.
Bits and bolts
The digital transformation and manufacturing
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024