Biotechnology and Healthy Ageing

If present trends in fertility and life expectancy continue, between one quarter and one third of the population in OECD countries will be over 65 years by 2025. The ageing population will have profound social and economic implications. Not surprisingly, countries are searching for ways to promote healthy ageing.

The OECD Workshop on Healthy Ageing and Biotechnology, held in November 2000 in Tokyo, brought together an interdisciplinary group of world experts in molecular biology, geriatrics, epidemiology, health economics, ethics and health policy. Their perspectives are the subject of this book and collectively help provide a better understanding of the issues and relative contribution that biotechnological solutions will make to the promotion of healthy ageing.

Please note that this title is only available on line, in pdf format.