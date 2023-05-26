Skip to main content
Better jobs and incomes in Bulgaria

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/38d07f99-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Michael Abendschein, Zvezdelina Zhelyazkova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Molnar, M., M. Abendschein and Z. Zhelyazkova (2023), “Better jobs and incomes in Bulgaria”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1759, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/38d07f99-en.
