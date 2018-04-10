Skip to main content
Basic income or a single tapering rule? Incentives, inclusiveness and affordability compared for the case of Finland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d8c0fbc4-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, Hyunjeong Hwang, Heikki Viitamäki
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pareliussen, J., H. Hwang and H. Viitamäki (2018), “Basic income or a single tapering rule? Incentives, inclusiveness and affordability compared for the case of Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1464, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d8c0fbc4-en.
