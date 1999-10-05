Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Back-end of the Fuel Cycle in a 1000 GWe Nuclear Scenario

Workshop Proceedings, Avignon, France, 6-7 October 1998
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173859-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (1999), Back-end of the Fuel Cycle in a 1000 GWe Nuclear Scenario: Workshop Proceedings, Avignon, France, 6-7 October 1998, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173859-en.
Go to top