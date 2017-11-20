Skip to main content
Austria’s digital transition

The diffusion challenge
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3b72b64e-en
Authors
Rauf Gönenç, Béatrice Guérard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gönenç, R. and B. Guérard (2017), “Austria’s digital transition: The diffusion challenge”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1430, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3b72b64e-en.
