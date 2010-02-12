Skip to main content
Assessing the Role of Microfinance in Fostering Adaptation to Climate Change

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlcz34fg9v-en
Shardul Agrawala, Maëlis Carraro
OECD Environment Working Papers
Agrawala, S. and M. Carraro (2010), “Assessing the Role of Microfinance in Fostering Adaptation to Climate Change”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlcz34fg9v-en.
