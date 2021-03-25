Skip to main content
Assessing the impact of energy prices on plant-level environmental and economic performance

Evidence from Indonesian manufacturers
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9ec54222-en
Arlan Brucal, Antoine Dechezleprêtre
OECD Environment Working Papers
Brucal, A. and A. Dechezleprêtre (2021), “Assessing the impact of energy prices on plant-level environmental and economic performance: Evidence from Indonesian manufacturers”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 170, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ec54222-en.
