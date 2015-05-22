Skip to main content
Assessing China's skills gap and inequalities in education

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j1805czs-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Boqing Wang, Ruidong Gao
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Molnar, M., B. Wang and R. Gao (2015), “Assessing China's skills gap and inequalities in education”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1220, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j1805czs-en.
