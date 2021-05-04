Skip to main content
Artificial intelligence companies, goods and services

A trademark-based analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2db2d7f4-en
Shohei Nakazato, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Nakazato, S. and M. Squicciarini (2021), “Artificial intelligence companies, goods and services: A trademark-based analysis”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2db2d7f4-en.
