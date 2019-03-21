Skip to main content
Annex - Taxation and the Future of Work

How Tax Systems Influence Choice of Employment Form
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b20cce5-en
Authors
Anna Milanez, Barbara Bratta
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Milanez, A. and B. Bratta (2019), “Annex - Taxation and the Future of Work: How Tax Systems Influence Choice of Employment Form”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b20cce5-en.
