This annex details the tax treatment of standard employees and self-employed workers in eight countries: Argentina, Australia, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. The accompanying paper models and discusses the labour income taxation, inclusive of social contributions, of standard employees and then of self-employed workers. The aim is to understand whether countries’ tax systems treat different employment forms differently, before approaching the broader question of whether differential treatment has merit when evaluated against tax design principles.
Annex - Taxation and the Future of Work
How Tax Systems Influence Choice of Employment Form
Working paper
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 March 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
Related publications
-
Report25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 January 2024
-
21 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper11 October 2023
-
Working paper28 August 2023
-
Working paper27 July 2023
-
27 July 2023