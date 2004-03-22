An Emerging Knowledge-Based Economy in China?

This paper shows that China is catching up rapidly with other dynamic Asian economies and the Triad economies on a score of indicators relating to the knowledge-based economy. Taking into account that a number of measurement issues hamper international comparability to varying degrees, some of the main results are the following. • Economic growth in China has outpaced the other economies substantially. Nevertheless, GDP per capita is still considerably smaller than that of the other economies. • The main contributor to GDP in China is industry (mining; manufacturing; electricity, gas and water supply; and construction), which saw its share rise by 10 percentage points to 52% between 1990 and 2002. • Trade in goods as a percentage of GDP doubled between 1990 and 2002, reaching a level well above that of the Triad economies. The largest contribution to this expansion was made by...