Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Analysis of the U.S. Distribution System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/587542107024
Authors
Roger R. Betancourt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Betancourt, R. (1993), “An Analysis of the U.S. Distribution System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 135, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/587542107024.
Go to top