An Analysis of the U.S. Distribution System

This paper forms part of an OECD project which addressed the issue of the structure and change in the distribution systems of seven OECD countries.

The paper begins with a conceptual framework describing the functions, market outcomes and economic implications of the distribution sector. Next, it gives an overview of the U.S. distribution system in the 1980s. In particular, it discusses some specific characteristics underlying the functioning of the U.S. distribution system. Finally, it assesses the efficiency question and its implications for foreign trade. Some policy recommendations are then drawn on that basis ...