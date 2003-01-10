Agricultural Trade and Poverty

How do trade liberalisation and rich-country farming policies affect the world’s poor? This publication focuses on that crucial question and underscores its urgency.

One in five people worldwide live in extreme poverty with per capita income under a dollar a day. Two in three live in rural areas with farming the dominant source of income. Moreover, the poorest non-farm households spend a relatively large share of their budgets on food. Agricultural policy developments are thus vitally important to all poor people. How can agricultural trade reform serve their needs? What are the potential benefits and dangers of agricultural trade liberalisation?

Deriving from the OECD’s on-going co-operation with non-member economies worldwide, this publication tackles various aspects of those fundamental questions on the linkage between farming and poverty.