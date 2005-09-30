Ageing and Employment Policies/Vieillissement et politiques de l'emploi: France 2005

In France, the proportion of persons aged 65 and over to the working-age population will double to 58% by 2050. Without policy changes, this could lead to higher public expenditures, labour force shortages, and slower economic growth. This report surveys of the main barriers to employment for older workers, assesses of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to overcome these barriers and presents a set of policy recommendations for further action by the public authorities and social partners. It examines the balances between income support and work incentives, methods for encouraging employers to hire and retain workers, and policies for ensuring the employability of older workers.

This report is published in English with a French translation of the Executive Summary and Recommendations.