This report, part of a series covering around 20 OECD countries, contains a survey of the Finland's main barriers to employment for older workers, an assessment of the adequacy and effectiveness of existing measures to overcome these barriers, and a set of policy recommendations to further action by public authorities and social partners. These recommendations are designed to alleviate some of the pension and health care pressures governments are facing because of ageing populations.
Ageing and Employment Policies/Vieillissement et politiques de l'emploi: Finland 2004
Report
Ageing and Employment Policies
Abstract
