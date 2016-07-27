Skip to main content
Age, skills and labour market outcomes in Finland

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv23953gq1-en
Jon Pareliussen
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pareliussen, J. (2016), “Age, skills and labour market outcomes in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1321, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv23953gq1-en.
