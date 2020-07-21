Advancing the Digital Financial Inclusion of Youth

This report examines the factors that contribute to youth financial inclusion and the role of digital financial services in meeting young people’s financial needs. It then explores opportunities and challenges relating to advancing youth digital financial inclusion. The report sets out a range of options for policy makers based on data, research and country approaches, to help advance the appropriate and safe digital financial inclusion of young people, including ensuring appropriate financial consumer protection and financial education. These policy options form part of the basis for the G20 High Level Policy Guidelines on Digital Financial Inclusion for Youth, Women and SMEs.