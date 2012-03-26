Skip to main content
Adaptation and Innovation

An Analysis of Crop Biotechnology Patent Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvvntt8p-en
Authors
Shardul Agrawala, Cécile Bordier, Victoria Schreitter, Valerie Karplus
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Agrawala, S. et al. (2012), “Adaptation and Innovation: An Analysis of Crop Biotechnology Patent Data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvvntt8p-en.
