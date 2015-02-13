Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Achieving Better Youth Employment Outcomes

Monitoring Policies and Progress in G20 Economies
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b26c45b-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO (2015), “Achieving Better Youth Employment Outcomes: Monitoring Policies and Progress in G20 Economies”, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b26c45b-en.
Go to top