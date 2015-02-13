Achieving Better Youth Employment Outcomes

The G20 has committed to taking action to “support development and Inclusive Growth, and help to reduce inequality and poverty” in the context of lifting G20 GDP (Brisbane Summit). Improving the labour market outcomes of youth is crucial to achieve this objective as young people are most at risk of being permanently scarred by prolonged periods of unemployment or employment in poor-quality jobs. This undermines future growth prospects and lowers well-being. However, despite the priority given by the G20 to improving the employment situation of young people, a substantial proportion of youth are either unemployed or trapped in poor quality jobs in most G20 economies.