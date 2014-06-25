This publication not only presents the main results of TALIS 2013, it also takes those findings and, backed by the research literature on education and the large body of OECD work on education, offers insights and advice to teachers and school leaders on how they can improve teaching and learning in their schools. It is both a guide through TALIS and a handbook for building excellence into teaching.
A Teachers' Guide to TALIS 2013
Teaching and Learning International Survey
Report
TALIS
Abstract
