Higher level vocational education and training (VET) programmes are facing rapid change and intensifying challenges. This report on Israel examines what type of training is needed to meet the needs of a changing economy, how programmes should be funded, how theyshould be linked to academic and university programmes and how employers and unions can be engaged. The country reports in this series look at these and other questions. They form part of Skills beyond School, the OECD policy review of postsecondary vocational education and training.
A Skills beyond School Review of Israel
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Abstract
