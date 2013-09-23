This book examines vocational education and training programmes in England, including coverage of how they are changing, how they are funded, how they are linked to academic and university programmes and how employers and unions are involved.
A Skills beyond School Review of England
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Abstract
