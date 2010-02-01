Skip to main content
A Pause in the Growth of Inequality in China?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh52r90zs-en
Authors
Richard Herd
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Herd, R. (2010), “A Pause in the Growth of Inequality in China?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 748, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh52r90zs-en.
