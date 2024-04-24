Skip to main content
A new measurement approach for identifying high-polluting jobs across European countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f5127e4c-en
Orsetta Causa, Maxime Nguyen, Emilia Soldani
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Causa, O., M. Nguyen and E. Soldani (2024), “A new measurement approach for identifying high-polluting jobs across European countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1795, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f5127e4c-en.
