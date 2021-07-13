Skip to main content
A new firm-level model of corporate sector interactions and fragility: The Corporate Agent-Based (CAB) model

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e9de0097-en
Robert Hillman, Sebastian Barnes, George Wharf, Duncan MacDonald
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hillman, R. et al. (2021), “A new firm-level model of corporate sector interactions and fragility: The Corporate Agent-Based (CAB) model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1675, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e9de0097-en.
