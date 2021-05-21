Skip to main content
21st-Century Readers

Developing Literacy Skills in a Digital World
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/a83d84cb-en
OECD
PISA
OECD (2021), 21st-Century Readers: Developing Literacy Skills in a Digital World, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a83d84cb-en.
