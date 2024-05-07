Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Real household income recovers in the last quarter of 2023

"Real household income per capita in the OECD rose by 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, following a 0.2% fall in the third quarter. Growth in real income per capita exceeded growth in real GDP per capita of 0.2%."

Select a language

English
français
Go to top