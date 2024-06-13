Youth unemployment rate is the number of unemployed 15-24 year-olds.

The unemployment rate refers to the number of people of a working age who do not have a job, are available for work and have taken specific steps to find a job in the previous four weeks. The labour force consists of employees, the self-employed, unpaid family workers and the unemployed.

Participation in employment, education or training is important for youth to become established in the labour market and achieve self-sufficiency.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of the youth labour force by gender.