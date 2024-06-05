Women inventors

Data refer to the share of women in the total number of inventors of IP5 patent families. A patent family is a collection of patent applications filed to protect a same invention in different jurisdictions. Patents in a family are related to each other through priority filings. By definition, IP5 patent families are filed in at least two offices worldwide, one of which being one of the five largest Intellectual Property (IP) offices. Each inventor receives a weight corresponding to the number of patent families for which he/she is listed amongst the inventor. The gender of the inventor is identified using a gender-name dictionary (first names by country). Data for 2016 and 2017 are estimates based on available data for those years. Two thresholds are applied to select the countries in the database: more than 50 inventors per year, and more than 60% of inventor's names matched to gender. EU28 and OECD aggregates only include countries that satisfy these thresholds