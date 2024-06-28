Value added reflects the value generated by producing goods and services, and is measured as the value of output minus the value of intermediate consumption. Value added also represents the income available for the contributions of labour and capital to the production process. Value added by activity shows the value added created by the various industries (such as agriculture, industry, utilities, and other service activities). The indicator presents value added for an activity, as a percentage of total value added. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).
