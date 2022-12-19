Supply and Use Tables

Showing the dependencies on imports relative to domestic supply can help better understand how important supply chains are to domestic production and consumption. Explore below the 8 visualisations looking at the dependency by product to compare for a selected country the share of imports by product, and for a selected product, the share of imports by country as well as the 2 visualisations looking at the dependency by industry to compare for a selected country the share of imports by industry, and for a selected industry the share of imports by country.

These visualisations present these relationships prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, so do not show the impact of the crisis, but they do show the potential impacts of supply chain shocks on domestic production and consumption.