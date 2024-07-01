A triadic patent family is a set of patents registered in different national patent offices to protect the same invention.

Triadic patent families are a set of patents filed at three of these major patent offices: the European Patent Office (EPO), the Japan Patent Office (JPO) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Triadic patent family counts are attributed to the country of residence of the inventor and to the date when the patent was first registered.

This indicator is measured as a number.