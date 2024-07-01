Gross domestic spending on R&D

Gross domestic spending on research and development (R&D) is the total expenditure (current and capital) on R&D in a country.

Research and development comprise creative work undertaken on a systematic basis to increase the stock of knowledge, and the use of this knowledge to devise new applications.

This indicator includes R&D carried out by all resident companies, research institutes, university, and government laboratories. It includes R&D funded from abroad but excludes domestic funds for R&D performed outside the domestic economy.

This indicator is measured in both USD constant prices using 2015 base year and purchasing power parities (PPPs), and as a percentage of GDP.