Teaching staff is the professional personnel directly involved in teaching students.

Staff include academic personnel, classroom teachers and special education teachers who work with students as a whole class, in small groups, or in one-to-one teaching. Academic staff include personnel whose primary assignment is instruction, research or public service, holding an academic rank (such as professor, associate professor, assistant professor, instructor, lecturer, or the equivalent). Personnel with other titles (such as dean, director, associate dean, assistant dean, chair or head of department), are included if their principal activity is instruction or research.

Not included are non-professional personnel who support teachers in providing instruction to students, such as teachers’ aides and other paraprofessional personnel.

This indicator is measured as a number of staff.