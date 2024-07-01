Spending on tertiary education is defined as the total expenditure on the highest level of education, covering private expenditure on schools, universities, and other private institutions delivering or supporting educational services. The measure is a percentage of total education spending. At the tertiary level educational institutions in OECD countries are mainly publicly funded, although there are substantial and growing levels of private funding. At this level, the contribution to the costs of education by individuals and other private entities is more and more considered an effective way to ensure funding is available to students regardless of their economic backgrounds. “Households” refers to students and their families. "Other private entities" include private businesses and non-profit organisations, such as religious organisations, charitable organisations, and business and labour associations. Expenditure by private companies on the work-based training of apprentices and students is also taken into account, together with spending on research and development by educational institutions. Subsidised funding data available only for 2012.