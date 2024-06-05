The Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) is a cross-country measure of discrimination against women in social institutions. Discriminatory social institutions intersect across all stages of girls’ and women’s life, restricting their access to justice, rights and empowerment opportunities and undermining their agency and decision-making authority over their life choices. As underlying drivers of gender inequalities, discriminatory social institutions perpetuate gender gaps in development areas, such as education, employment and health, and hinder progress towards rights-based social transformation that benefits both women and men. The SIGI covers the following dimensions of discriminatory social institutions: Discriminatory family code,Restricted physical integrity, Restricted resources and assets, Restricted civil libertyThe index presents scores ranging from 0 to 1, with 0 meaning there is no discrimination against women and 1 meaning indicating there is a very high level of discrimination against women.