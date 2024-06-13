Self-employment rate is the employment of employers, workers who work for themselves, members of producers' co-operatives and unpaid family workers.

Employed people are as those aged 15 or over who report that they have worked in gainful employment for at least one hour in the previous week or who had a job but were absent from work during the reference week.

Unpaid workers lack a formal contract to receive a fixed amount of income at regular intervals but share in the income generated by the enterprise. All persons who work in corporate enterprises, including company directors, are considered employees.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of the employed population and by gender.