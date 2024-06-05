The indicator is the number of self-employed men (women) in the manufacturing sector (ISIC Rev.4, divisions 10-33) and in the services sector (ISIC Rev.4, divisions 45-99), divided by the number of self-employed men (women) in all industries.
Self-employment by activity
The indicator is the number of self-employed men (women) in the manufacturing sector (ISIC Rev.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorThe poverty gap is the ratio by which the mean income of the poor falls below the poverty line.
-
IndicatorThe native-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
-
-
-
DashboardMultinational Enterprises (MNEs) have been at the forefront of changes in the global economy, as transportation and communication costs have declined, technologies have facilitated more complex operations, and trade and investment barriers have lessened over the last few decades. Understanding the structure and behaviour of MNEs is fundamental to the production of consistent global statistics.