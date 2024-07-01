For each group (men/women), the indicator is defined as the share of self-employed with tertiary education among all employed workers with tertiary education in this group. Tertiary education refers to levels 5-8 of ISCED11 or Bachelor level and higher degrees.
Self-employed with tertiary education
For each group (men/women), the indicator is defined as the share of self-employed with tertiary education among all employed workers with tertiary education in this group.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
The OECD Education GPS brings the world of education to your fingertips and provides you with easy access to the OECD's wealth of data on education policies and practices.gpseducation.oecd.org
-
This dashboard shows how education systems responded to the COVID-19 pandemic through school closures and other measures.
-
This dashboard covers policy responses of OECD host countries to ensure the lasting inclusion of Ukrainian refugees in education.
-
This dashboard displays the structure of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programmes and their respective attributes.
-
The Education Policy Reforms Finder contains information about more than 1 600 education policy reforms in 38 education systems.
-
The OECD Education Equity Dashboard is a tool for policy makers and the public to monitor country efforts to promote equity and inclusion in education. The dashboard contains 35 key internationally comparable indicators on different aspects of equity in and through education, from the OECD and other organisations.