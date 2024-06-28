Real gross domestic product (GDP) is the standard measure of the value added created through the production of goods and services in a country during a certain period.

As such, it also measures the income earned from that production, or the total amount spent on final goods and services (less imports). While GDP is the single most important indicator to capture economic activity, it falls short of providing a suitable measure of people's material well-being for which alternative indicators may be more appropriate. This indicator is based on real GDP (also called GDP at constant prices or GDP in volume), that is, the developments over time are adjusted for price changes. The numbers are also adjusted for seasonal influences.

The indicator is measured as percentage change from the previous quarter, percentage change from the same quarter of the previous year and volume index (2015=100).