Public spending on labour market programmes includes public employment services (PES), training, hiring subsidies and direct job creations in the public sector, as well as unemployment benefits.PES includes placement and related services, benefit administration and other expenditure.Training includes institutional, workplace and alternate/integrated training, as well as special support for apprenticeship.Employment incentives includes recruitment incentives, employment maintenance incentives, and job rotation and job sharing.Out-of-work income maintenance and support includes full unemployment benefits, unemployment insurance, unemployment assistance, partial unemployment benefits, part-time unemployment benefits, redundancy and bankruptcy compensation.Data are based mainly on information about individual labour market programmes which appears in state budgets, and the accounts and annual reports of bodies which implement the programmes.This indicator is measured as a percentage of GDP.
Public spending on labour markets
Indicator
Share
