Private flows are financial flows for development at market terms financed out of private sector resources (changes in holdings of private, long-term assets held by residents of the reporting country) and private grants (grants by non-government organisations, net of subsidies received from the official sector). Private capital flows can be divided into: foreign direct investment; portfolio equity (the buying and selling of stocks and shares); remittances sent home by migrants; and private sector borrowing.

This indicator is measured in million USD constant prices, using 2021 as the base year.