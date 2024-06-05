Permanent immigrant inflows cover regulated movements of foreigners considered to be settling in the country from the perspective of the destination country. They cover regulated movements of foreigners as well as free movement migration. The data presented are the result of a standardisation process that allows for cross-country comparisons. This indicator is measured by numbers of permanent inflows.
Permanent immigrant inflows
Permanent immigrant inflows cover regulated movements of foreigners considered to be settling in the country from the perspective of the destination country.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorThe poverty gap is the ratio by which the mean income of the poor falls below the poverty line.
-
IndicatorThe native-born participation rate is calculated as the share of employed and unemployed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
IndicatorThe native-born employment rate is calculated as the share of employed native-born persons aged 15-64 in the total native-born population (active and inactive persons) of that same age.
-
-
-