Pension funds' assets are defined as assets bought with the contributions to a pension plan for the exclusive purpose of financing pension plan benefits. The pension fund is a pool of assets forming an independent legal entity. This indicator is measured in millions of USD or as a percentage of GDP.
Pension funds' assets are defined as assets bought with the contributions to a pension plan for the exclusive purpose of financing pension plan benefits.
